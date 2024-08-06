A local referendum is taking place later this month on the proposed creation of a Hauxley Neighbourhood Plan.

It will take place on Thursday, August 29 and all residents in the parish who are registered to vote will be able to have a say.

The referendum is being held to get residents’ views on whether they wish to support the Neighbourhood Plan which addresses issues local people have identified as important in their area.

If a majority of residents who vote in the referendum are in favour, it will be used by Northumberland County Council officers to make decisions on planning applications in the parish.

The referendum will run in the same way as a local election, with all those eligible to vote receiving a polling card, and the options of postal and proxy voting being available to those who are registered.

The polls will take place from 7am until 10pm.

Residents must also remember to take photographic Voter ID if they are voting at the polling station. This new legislation brought in by government does not apply to electors who vote by post.

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission website

New applications to register to vote must be received by Monday, August 12 and new applications for postal voting must be received in the Elections Office by 5pm on Tuesday, August 13.

Residents should contact the elections team as soon as possible on 01670 624844 if they want to register to vote or register for postal voting.

The Hauxley Neighbourhood Plan and accompanying documents can be viewed at: www.northumberland.gov.uk/ourplan