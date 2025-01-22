Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A referendum on the Acklington Neighbourhood Plan will soon take place.

All residents in Acklington parish who are registered to vote will be able to have a say on the plan.

The planning referendum is being held to get residents’ views on whether they wish to support the Neighbourhood Plan, which addresses important issues people have identified in their area.

If a majority of residents vote in favour of the plan, it will be used by Northumberland County Council officers to make decisions on planning applications in the parish.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for looking after our environment said: “Neighbourhood planning enables communities to play a much stronger role in shaping the areas in which they live and work and in influencing the location and design of development proposals.

“We therefore hope people will participate in this referendum and take the time to cast their vote so we can be sure the policies contained in the Neighbourhood Plan are right for this parish.”

The referendum will run in the same way as a local election, with all those eligible to vote receiving a polling card, and the options of postal and proxy voting being available to those who are registered.

The poll will take place from 7am until 10pm on Thursday February 27 and people will find details of which polling station to attend on their polling card. Voters will need to show appropriate photographic ID if voting in person at the polling station, but this does not apply to electors who vote by post.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate either online or by completing a paper application.

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission website, along with more information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for free voter ID, at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.

New applications to register to vote must be received by Tuesday February 11 and new applications for postal voting must be received in the Elections Office by 5pm on Wednesday February 12.

Residents should contact the elections team as soon as possible on 01670 624844 if they want to register to vote or register for postal voting.

The Acklington Neighbourhood Plan and accompanying documents can be viewed on the County Council’s Neighbourhood Planning website at www.northumberland.gov.uk/ourplan.