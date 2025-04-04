Record number of Green Party candidates to contest council elections in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There will be more Green candidates than ever before when Northumberland goes to the polls on May 1.

With nominations now closed, the party will have names on ballot papers in almost every corner of the county.

Ivor Rackham, candidate in Amble West with Warkworth, says: “With both the Tories and Labour having betrayed the trust of residents, there is a real sense of people being turned away from politics, and even a risk of them turning away from democracy. It is only Greens that can provide an alternative that is positive, rather than negative.

“That’s why most Green campaigning will always happen on the doorstep, where we can really listen to residents and their local concerns: we won’t rely on empty promises and easy slogans, but on hard work all year round.”

The party will focus on provision of affordable housing, making existing houses cheaper to run, on a step change in public transport and on water quality.