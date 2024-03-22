Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland County Council is preparing a planning application for the route to be submitted in April ahead of the road opening in 2026. The proposed scheme involves the construction of a new dual carriageway and widening the A1061 to dual carriageway.

In addition, it is proposed to construct a new single carriageway link between Chase Farm Drive and Ogle Drive. It is hoped that the scheme will significantly reduce traffic coming in and out of the town.

Speaking at Wednesday’s full council meeting, Isabella ward councillor Anna Watson quizzed the Conservative administration on the project’s progress.

An artist's impression of how the Blyth Relief Road project might look. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

The Labour councillor said: “The relief road is so important, it is a passion of mine. Are we really being open and honest with people, given the delays with projects such as the cultural hub in Blyth and the stations at Bedlington and Bebside?

“Is this really a realistic timeline? Or should we be honest with the people of Blyth and say this is going to take longer?”

Liberal Democrat leader, Cllr Jeff Reid, who represents Plessey ward, said the Northumberland Line project was having a huge impact on traffic in the town.

He said: “The Northumberland Line is just one hard slog now. It is just grinding us down.

“You have to live in Blyth to realise how grinding it is. The traffic is a nightmare.

“When you do not see any progress and then you hear that not only are the stations not going to be done on time, but we are not building the foot bridges, what is next, we are not having the bypass over the line?”

Responding to the concerns of the Blyth councillors, cabinet member for business Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj said: “The Blyth Relief Road is still on track.

“We plan to submit a planning application in April. The outline business case has been in development and has been with the Department for Transport for four months.