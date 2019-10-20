Readers have their say on MPs backing move to delay vote on Brexit deal
North East MPs backed delaying the vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal and readers had a lot to say about the decision.
In the Saturday, October 19 sitting, MPs voted by 322 to 306 in favour of an amendment withholding approval of his Brexit deal until legislation to implement it is in place.
The amendment was intended to force him to comply with the so-called Benn Act requiring him to seek a Brexit extension but the Prime Minister said he will not negotiate a new Brexit delay with the EU despite losing the key vote.
Gazette readers have had plenty to say about the decision.
Elaine Scott said: “This makes me so angry. They don’t want no deal. They don’t want a deal. They don’t want a General Election. So please do tell me MPs what do you want?”
Scott Shiel said: “At least if we leave with a no deal then it's still honouring what the people originally voted for.”
Dennis William Edward Charlton argued: “If we leave with no deal, we leave with what we entered the common market with. A country that has its own sovereignty, makes its own law , it own fishing waters. What else do we need. We managed this way for hundreds of years.”
Pamela Bailes said: “Why don't they just get on with Brexit? It's about time they delivered on the will of the people instead of trying every which way to turn the initial vote around.”
Vicki Flegg agreed: “For gods sake, just get it done.”