Michael Gove announced over the weekend that he was putting the Liz Truss administration’s proposals to set up new ‘investment zones’ across England, where businesses would be given tax breaks and relaxed planning rules, under review.

The Levelling Up secretary, restored to his post by Rishi Sunak after being sacked by Boris Johnson earlier this year, said that any initiatives that could weaken environmental protections is “out”, amid concerns from wildlife charities.

His announcement came less than two weeks after bids were unveiled for two sprawling investment zones running through Newcastle, Northumberland, and North Tyneside, which it was claimed would create “23,000 more job opportunities in the region and 8,000 new homes”.

Construction work on the Northumberland Line.

One would have included land surrounding the Northumberland Line railway, in the hope of attracting employers and housebuilders to towns served by the route between Newcastle and Ashington ahead of it reopening to passenger trains next year for the first time in decades.

The second bid focused on an “Arc of Energy Innovation” based around clean energy industries in areas including the banks of the Tyne, the Newcastle International Airport Business Park, Blyth Energy Central, and Lynefield Park in Lynemouth.

A North of Tyne Combined Authority spokesman said: “Our approach to Investment Zones has been built on cross-party consensus about the kind of inclusive growth we want to see in the region – boosting our green industries and supporting place-based regeneration that is sustainable over the long term.

“So whilst Government may consider policy changes in the short-term, we will continue to work with regional colleagues to ensure we are maximising our assets and ensuring that the region is a great place to live, work, invest and grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

North of Tyne metro mayor Jamie Driscoll had previously warned that investment zones could simply displace jobs from one area to another and urged ministers not to bring in “anything about reducing workers’ rights or environmental legislation”.