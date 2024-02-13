Proposal to increase the number of representatives on Cramlington Town Council
Currently the town has six wards, each represented by two councillors, but it has been recommended by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England that a new ward named Cramlington North West be created.
Under the rules, this ward stands to have one councillor, while Cramlington East stands to have its number of councillors reduced from two to one.
Cramlington Town Council is requesting that the total number of councillors increases to 14 so that Cramlington East and Cramlington North West wards both elect two town councillors, and has asked Northumberland County Council to conduct a community governance review on this proposition.
The county council is now consulting with local electors and other stakeholders in the area about the proposals.
Responses to the consultations should be submitted in writing by Friday, March 15 to Lesley Bennett, Democratic Services, County Hall, Morpeth, NE61 2EF, or by email to [email protected]