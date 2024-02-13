Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Currently the town has six wards, each represented by two councillors, but it has been recommended by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England that a new ward named Cramlington North West be created.

Under the rules, this ward stands to have one councillor, while Cramlington East stands to have its number of councillors reduced from two to one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cramlington Town Council is requesting that the total number of councillors increases to 14 so that Cramlington East and Cramlington North West wards both elect two town councillors, and has asked Northumberland County Council to conduct a community governance review on this proposition.

The proposal would make sure each ward elects two town councillors. (Photo by National World)

The county council is now consulting with local electors and other stakeholders in the area about the proposals.