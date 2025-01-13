Traffic on the single-lane section of the A1 in Northumberland. Photo: NCJ Media.

The Government pulled the plug on a scheme to dual the A1 in Northumberland after it was estimated to cost more than half a billion pounds.

The Department for Transport has confirmed that National Highways projections suggested the cost of the scheme would have ‘significantly exceeded’ £500 million.

It comes after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told MPs the project represented ‘poor value for money’.

The figure is a significant increase on previous estimates – in 2014, the Government put the cost of the scheme at £290 million.

The Conservative leader of Northumberland County Council, Coun Glen Sanderson, cast doubt on the figures.

He said: “I don’t recognise that number. It is news to me, but figures are figures and I am sure they are professionals. If that is the case, the cost has gone up a lot. I would certainly like to see the full figures.”

The estimate is for plans to dual 13 miles of the road between Morpeth and Ellingham. Last week, it was revealed that more than £68 million had already been spent on the project despite the fact work was yet to get under way.

The previous Conservative Government had given the project the green light in May after several delays. However, the timing of the move provoked criticism, coming after the General Election was called and with the Tories well behind in the opinion polls and defending key seats.

The new Labour Government took the decision to scrap the project in October, branding it ‘unfunded’.

Cllr Isabel Hunter, who represents the Berwick West with Ord ward, insisted: “I am not looking to save 10 minutes on a journey, I am looking to save lives. I appreciate it is £500 million and the Government needs value for money, but what is the price of a life?

“It is a lot of money, but what would the threshold be in the south? You just have to look at the likes of HS2 and that sort of thing and all the money they have spent.

“This is the main arterial route between two countries. We still need something done about it.

“My father passed away in 1974 and he always said there would be nothing done on that road in his lifetime. That was 50 years ago, and it is looking like it’s not going to be be in my lifetime either.

“I genuinely can’t see it going ahead if they have pulled the plug now. I can’t see another Government coming in and starting it up again.”

The cost of HS2 to Birmingham are thought to have reached £90 billion according to the latest estimates. London’s Elizabeth Line, also known as Crossrail, cost £18 billion. Closer to home, the bill for the Northumberland Line stood at £300 million after costs spiralled by £130 million.

Between January 2019 and January 2025, there were 184 crashes on the two single-carriageway sections of the A1 in Northumberland. Of these, 42 were deemed as serious accidents, with eight fatalities recorded.

The Government has committed to other safety solutions on the A1. However, as yet there have been no further details or timescales provided.