The leader of Northumberland County Council has called for the new government to “unblock key road infrastructure projects” in the county in an open letter to the Prime Minister.

Head of the council administration, Cllr Glen Sanderson, wrote to Sir Keir Starmer urging him to not only honour but increase the previous government’s spending commitments in the county.

It comes weeks after the Labour government took power following a general election, ending the Tory party’s 14-year spell in 10 Downing Street, and with less than a year until local elections where the Cllr Sanderson will attempt to keep the Conservatives in control at County Hall.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, the council leader said: “I urge government to unblock key road infrastructure projects that will accelerate growth, including the essential A1 dualling, Blyth relief road, and Moor Farm Roundabout upgrade.”

The Prime Minister was sent an open letter from council leader Glen Sanderson calling for investment in the county to be stepped up. (Photo by Liam McBurney - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Labour has not yet committed to dualling the A1, but the previous government signed a development consent order for the scheme days after the general election was called.

The council is in the process of composing its business case for the Blyth Relief Road project and while National Highways is considering future upgrades to junctions on the A19, there have been no firm commitments thus far.

Cllr Sanderson also asked the Prime Minister to honour the last government’s commitments to the “vital” Northumberland Line railway project, set to return passenger services to the county’s south east this summer, and to develop “new sections of the line to other stations.”

The council leader further asked that the government “finish what we started” with town centre regeneration projects in Northumberland and to look at a ‘Borderlands Two’ partnership.

The first Borderlands deal, signed in 2021, saw a £452m investment package made available by the UK and Scottish governments to the local authorities along the England-Scotland border, with Northumberland investments including the Ad Gefrin distillery in Wooler, the Maltings theatre regeneration in Berwick, and Lilidorei.

Cllr Sanderson added: “I know strengthening the union is a key priority for you, and urge you to work with all the border councils, including Northumberland, to make this meaningful for local communities.”

The council leader also asked the government to back the council’s family hubs model and adult social care services with sustainable funding and to support the expansion of electric vehicle charging point coverage.

His letter said: “I am proud of my council's record in sustaining frontline services during a period of tightened public finances.

“In common with many other authorities, our ability to continue this is being severely tested by rising cost pressures alongside increased demand for critical, statutory services.

“Local government is the frontline delivery arm for so many national policies and requires a sustainable, long-term funding settlement to deliver on that.”

The council leader also urged a “mutual respect” between the council and the government and that the current powers of the North East Combined Authority were allowed to “bed in” before further powers were granted.

Cllr Sanderson has also invited the Prime Minister to visit the county.

The government has been approached for comment.