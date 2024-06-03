Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Northumberland for official launch of Blyth and Ashington candidate's general election campaign
and live on Freeview channel 276
He stopped off at Blyth Beach on Saturday, June 1 and helped Maureen Levy, the Conservative candidate for the new Blyth and Ashington seat, to officially launch her campaign.
Ian Levy, elected as the MP for Blyth Valley in 2019 and contesting the Cramlington and Killingworth seat for the Tories, was also in Blyth to meet with the Prime Minister alongside his wife.
Rishi travelled to Northumberland to talk up government investment in the town since the last election on the Conservatives’ new campaign bus after visits to Teesside and Redcar earlier in the day.
Maureen Levy said: “It is great to see the Prime Minister taking interest in our area, something I do not remember under Labour.
“I do not remember a Labour Prime Minister ever visiting our area and after decades of neglect I really hope that voters in Blyth and Ashington will give me a chance to keep up the good work and show what I can do.
“There has been unprecedented investment of over £400m since 2019 and these projects are well underway.
“My priority will be regenerating our area and improving life and work opportunities for the people who live here. I was born in Blyth and have lived here my whole life.”
Maureen’s Labour opponent in Blyth and Ashington is Ian Lavery, who has served as the MP for Wansbeck since 2010 and will now contest the new seat.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.