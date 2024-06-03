Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Blyth at the weekend while on the campaign trail in the North East.

He stopped off at Blyth Beach on Saturday, June 1 and helped Maureen Levy, the Conservative candidate for the new Blyth and Ashington seat, to officially launch her campaign.

Ian Levy, elected as the MP for Blyth Valley in 2019 and contesting the Cramlington and Killingworth seat for the Tories, was also in Blyth to meet with the Prime Minister alongside his wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rishi travelled to Northumberland to talk up government investment in the town since the last election on the Conservatives’ new campaign bus after visits to Teesside and Redcar earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Blyth Beach with Tory candidates Ian Levy and Maureen Levy. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty images)

Maureen Levy said: “It is great to see the Prime Minister taking interest in our area, something I do not remember under Labour.

“I do not remember a Labour Prime Minister ever visiting our area and after decades of neglect I really hope that voters in Blyth and Ashington will give me a chance to keep up the good work and show what I can do.

“There has been unprecedented investment of over £400m since 2019 and these projects are well underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My priority will be regenerating our area and improving life and work opportunities for the people who live here. I was born in Blyth and have lived here my whole life.”