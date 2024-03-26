Ponteland, Tynemouth, and Haltwhistle swimming pools receive share of funding for energy efficiency
Ponteland Leisure Centre has received £212,000 to install solar panels and pool covers from the Swimming Pool Support Fund, which is run by Sport England and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.
Tynemouth Swimming Pool has received £111,000, also for solar panels, and Haltwhistle Swimming and Leisure Centre has been awarded nearly £15,000 for shower flow restrictors and pool covers.
The funding is intended to help the financial resilience of the swimming pools, with the sector under pressure due to high energy bills.
Sport England’s executive director for place, Lisa Dodd-Mayne, said: “Many pools have faced a real and significant threat to their survival this year as local authorities and operators have battled the challenge of increased energy and wider costs, weakened reserves, and difficulties with retaining staff.
“Sport England is proud of the role we have played in supporting these facilities through this difficult period.
“We hope today’s funding announcement will enable more public pools to improve their energy efficiency to be more environmentally and financially sustainable so they remain available for future generations to enjoy.”
A total of £60m has been handed out to over 300 pools across England in the second phase of the grant.
Former Team GB swimmer Michael Gunning said: “The pandemic was a tough time for all of us, but this investment will mean many more people from all backgrounds will have the chance to use their local pool.”