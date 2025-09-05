Political opinion with Mary Glindon MP. The importance of free speech

By Mary Glindon MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
Published 5th Sep 2025, 13:45 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 14:44 BST
The heavy-handed arrest of a renowned comedy writer at Heathrow has once more fired up furious debate about free speech.

There are limits to free speech. You cannot shout fire in a crowded cinema without being held responsible for any consequent deaths and injury. Nor can you expect to get away with inciting violence.

The writer of Father Ted and the Fast Show, Graham Linehan has been accused of this but I don’t think it holds water. He joked in rude, robust, and ironic language about his fear that biological men illegitimately use women’s private spaces.

His tweet from last April coincidentally echoed the young Queen’s memory of using her shoe to directly deter a groper on a train.

Mary Glindon MPplaceholder image
Mary Glindon MP

You can argue about whether Linehan is right or wrong. I agree with him in general. The point is that free speech includes arguments and words that you and I might find offensive.

Keir Starmer rightly says that we have a long history of free speech in this country and that he is very proud of that and will always defend it.

The other part of the public debate that has been unleashed by this arrest is whether it is a good use of police time. Wes Streeting rightly argued that the police should be policing streets rather than tweets.

Indeed, the Met Police Commissioner says his officers should not be policing toxic culture wars debates and officers are currently in an impossible position. He wants to change or clarify the law and guidance.

We must do more to disagree agreeably on hot potato issues in the future and let the police concentrate on tackling crime.

