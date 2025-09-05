Political opinion with Mary Glindon MP. The importance of free speech

The heavy-handed arrest of a renowned comedy writer at Heathrow has once more fired up furious debate about free speech.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are limits to free speech. You cannot shout fire in a crowded cinema without being held responsible for any consequent deaths and injury. Nor can you expect to get away with inciting violence.

The writer of Father Ted and the Fast Show, Graham Linehan has been accused of this but I don’t think it holds water. He joked in rude, robust, and ironic language about his fear that biological men illegitimately use women’s private spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His tweet from last April coincidentally echoed the young Queen’s memory of using her shoe to directly deter a groper on a train.

Mary Glindon MP

You can argue about whether Linehan is right or wrong. I agree with him in general. The point is that free speech includes arguments and words that you and I might find offensive.

Keir Starmer rightly says that we have a long history of free speech in this country and that he is very proud of that and will always defend it.

The other part of the public debate that has been unleashed by this arrest is whether it is a good use of police time. Wes Streeting rightly argued that the police should be policing streets rather than tweets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, the Met Police Commissioner says his officers should not be policing toxic culture wars debates and officers are currently in an impossible position. He wants to change or clarify the law and guidance.

We must do more to disagree agreeably on hot potato issues in the future and let the police concentrate on tackling crime.