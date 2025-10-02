Political opinion with Mary Glindon MP. Labour’s conference

Party conferences enthuse members but most people do not follow every twist and turn but I hope that this week’s Labour conference has sent a positive message to the voters.

I hope that people will see that we understand that politics is fast changing. There was a time when most working class people often voted for the same party as their parents. It was also true that the life chances of sons and daughters would be better than that of their parents.

That is no longer the case and political competition has therefore become more intense and volatile. Parties can go up and down in the polls. A series of economic and political crises over many years has exacerbated profound differences and dissatisfaction with the ability of the state to solve issues.

One hot potato issue is migration. Most people accept legal migrants who do massively vital jobs in our public services. Those on visas represent most migrants.

But we should boost jobs for those born here and the government’s new focus on gold standard vocational training will help that.

But the much smaller amount of irregular migration through small boats across the Channel is the focus of many people’s anger. It’s one thing to accept a fair share of those escaping persecution and death but another to tolerate people risking their lives and jumping the queue.

A flashpoint in some places are the asylum hotels where things got ugly when a murderous minority sought to burn them down. My view is that all fascists oppose asylum hotels but not all who oppose asylum hotels are fascists or racists.

After all, the Labour Government will close all asylum hotels by the end of its term if not earlier. This requires ending the huge backlog in processing claims for asylum, inherited from the last government, and deporting those who do not meet the test.

But Keir Starmer’s speech drew an important line between solving the small boats issue and a racist policy of deporting those, often of a different colour, who are legally settled here.

Keir Starmer and his ministers also outlined action for true patriotism – decency not division - and national renewal to grow the economy, build houses, and modernise the NHS. Conferences come and go as do speeches. You’ll be the judge of their worth at the elections.