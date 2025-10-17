Political opinion with Mary Glindon MP. Important steps to peace in the Middle East

By Mary Glindon MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
Published 17th Oct 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 11:20 BST
Things have been moving very fast in the Middle East. The release of all living Israeli hostages and many Palestinian detainees is the first part of a 20 point plan for lasting peace.

President Trump’s unusual diplomacy made it difficult for entrenched parties to say no.

There are also hard-headed and self-interested arguments at play. Arab countries want co-operation with the economic powerhouse of Israel to modernise their economies. Egypt was keen to avert a flood of Palestinian refugees into its territory.

The hope is that Arab countries will take the lead in rebuilding Gaza although that requires certainty that there will be no return to war and destruction.

Israel has hammered Hamas, with deadly consequences for unarmed and innocent civilians. The axis of Iran, Hezbollah, and Syria that once menaced Israel and allied with Hamas is no more.

Hamas will no longer play a role in Gaza and there may be a new Israeli Prime Minister in the coming year.

The goal is a two state solution that has been the basis of UN policy since 1967 and is promoted by the UK and all other great powers.

Two states living alongside each other can overcome decades of hostility and distrust.

I pay tribute to the many grassroots Israeli and Palestinian organisations that have been trying to build bridges of humanity. Their work may take years to bear fruit.

Some make comparisons with the Belfast Agreement of 1998 that ended the conflict in Northern Ireland. But it took a decade of negotiations to implement the deal.

This is also a long-haul struggle and fragile but it’s a good start.

