Political opinion: Special Educational Needs and Disability Reform
Special Educational Needs and Disability, like many of our public services, is broken and needs reform. It's over bureaucratic, forcing parents to have to fight at every step. I know from my work as a constituency MP how traumatic the SEND system can be. I’m determined that the new Government will restore confidence, deliver better outcomes and life chances for every child. I also want to reassure parents that there will always be a legal right to support.
We’ve started the process of reform. SEND is now at the heart of the Department for Education. We’ve put in crucial investment, £1 billion for support of the children with the most severe learning needs, £740m to create more specialist places in mainstream schools.
We’ve rolled out programmes to make schools more inclusive, to improve speech and language support, to give children with SEND better access to music and sport, to provide them with cutting-edge tech that assists their learning. But crucially we are listening to parents, children and teachers.
The DfE wants to hear the views of people with experience of SEND. I will feed back to Government. It’s crucial we develop a system which really works. We aren’t over promising – simply doing everything we can to get a system which works for every child. That means listening to those with experience of the system.