Ms McGuinness says she wants to be mayor to ensure that “every part of the North East benefits from devolution” and has promised to work with council leaders and put people at the centre of her plans for the region.

She said: “The North East has been stuck in second gear for too long. Government has failed to inspire and failed to deliver on a promise to level up.

"I want to be a mayor who champions our region and makes sure the government hears our voice.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

Her announcement comes after the seven council leaders in the region negotiated a devolution deal which creates a new mayoral combined authority.

The Labour Party will now have to select a candidate for this newly created post.

Ms McGuinness said that, if elected, her time in office would be built around a focus on ending child poverty.

She said: “If I become mayor I will ensure a relentless focus on creating real opportunity."

She says issues which have to be addressed are child poverty, access to good homes, creating jobs, climate solutions, investment in nature and bio-diversity, creating opportunities for young people and a publicly-controlled regional transport system.

She added: “We need change and we need to fight for real power. We have sat back and watched as Manchester got on with the job and become the de facto voice of the North.

"I won’t stand for that any longer. We need a mayor who is both proud of our region and prepared to be bold in their ambition.

If selected as the Labour candidate Ms McGuinness says she will remain as Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner until May 2024.

She said: “The people of the region entrusted me to deliver as PCC and I’m committed to that.”

During her time as Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Ms McGuinness has focussing on ensuring the police are supported to fight crime and backing the hardest hit communities in a bid to prevent crime.

