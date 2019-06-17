Plans for a new holiday park on the coast at Newbiggin have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

The application, for land to the south of the town and north of the existing Sandy Bay Caravan Park, seeks permission to change the use of farmland to create a site with 102 pitches for static caravans or lodges.

The proposals also include a reception, shop and park facilities building with visitor parking.

Each pitch would be 28 metres by 12 metres and a planning statement by agent George F White says: ‘This allows for a static caravan or lodge to measure up to 19 metres by six metres while leaving suitable room within the pitch for parking (informal), outdoor amenity and play space and appropriate separation between other pitches to provide for each other’s privacy while also providing a sense of openness and to allow views of the coastline and sea’.

The document adds: ‘Although 102 pitches are proposed, the level of land afforded to the site is significant.

‘The result is that the layout achieves a loose grain, with clusters of pitches laid out to achieve an attractive and pleasant layout. This is opposed to a high density, row-on-row approach adopted by more traditional sites.

‘This low density means there will be significant areas of open space and landscaping helping to improve and offset any loss of ecological habitat or impact while also keeping the hard surface and built form to a minimum, allowing for natural drainage to occur for surface water.’

The plans also include a ‘substantial area’ as a recreation ground to the north of the site, as well as a 15-metre wildlife corridor/planting strip to the west.

The conclusion suggests that this would be an acceptable form of development, not least because ‘Newbiggin by the Sea is a recognised Victorian resort with tourism and recreation still being a major economic driver for the town’.

As well as Park Dean Resorts’ Sandy Bay to the south, the site, which is currently in use as arable land as part of the applicant’s (Mr M Clippingdale) farming enterprise, also borders the approved scheme for 63 homes and 16 chalets at Links Quarry.