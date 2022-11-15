Northumberland County Council’s development company Advance Northumberland had submitted plans for the houses on industrial land at Hadston, near Amble.

The proposed scheme includes a £230,000 contribution from the company in the form of a section 106 agreement towards off site maintenance, health and special educational needs provision.

However, ward councillor Scott Dickinson, was concerned about the impact of ongoing industrial work on future homeowners.

While he was not able to attend Monday’s meeting of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Council, he submitted written comments stating: “This application worries me a bit and I would request that a member site visit takes place before any decision is made. This is a working industrial estate complete with a recycling facility that produces fumes.

“There are factories and garages that operate from early to late. I think it is important members see the site prior to decision making.”

Cllr Richard Dodd added:” We do have history of where we approve things and then have problems down the line. I’m probably a little bit worried because we seem to approve things and then get the argument afterwards.

“If it is next to a plant – we have had this in other places, what came first the chicken or the egg – when we put 75 houses there and there is noise, that is what happens. I just have that little bit of caution.”

However, members were told concerns had been addressed, with council officers working with the applicant. A noise assessment had been carried out and found double glazing would result in “target criteria” for noise being met.

The land had been designated as “white land” within the Northumberland Local Plan, meaning it can be used either for employment or for housing purposes.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, rejected the need for a site visit and said: “I can see on the maps and on the photographs. The survey has been undertaken and it is for the applicant to make sure they’re on top of noise.

“If they’re not, they will find out from their customers. If there is a condition that protects it that is all that is needed.”

