Place Programme in the spotlight at Borderlands conference
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Place Programme is part of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal and the conference, which recently took place in Gretna, focused on using inclusive growth strategies to bring regeneration and enhance resilience.
It brings up to £50million of funding – £20million from the Scottish Government and £30million from the UK Government – and the towns in the Borders and Northumberland that will benefit include Alnwick, Bedlington, Bellingham, Eyemouth, Haltwhistle, Newbiggin, Prudhoe and Rothbury.
These were identified by the local authorities they are in as places that have opportunities and challenges, but which had not previously received significant public investment.
Professor Mark Shucksmith, chair of the Place Programme board, said: “Many of our towns serve substantial catchment areas of dispersed and sparsely populated rural communities and are vital to the economic success, resilience and social sustainability of the Borderlands.
“A host of pressures mean town centres face significant challenges that require a sustained and co-ordinated response to secure their future viability.
“By targeting investment at projects that will make long-term impacts, alongside a ‘whole town’, community-led approach, we believe this programme will bring a lasting change to places right across the region.”
The Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal is a 10-year programme of investment that was signed in 2021 and the other projects being developed as part of the deal include the Berwick Maltings initiative.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.