Parish and town council election results in Alnwick, Amble, Embleton and more

A new-look Alnwick Town Council has been formed following the local elections.

An election took place in Castle ward with the votes as follows: Gillian Castle 501, Gordon Castle 880, David Coulson 389, Sam Frost 399, Jenny Garside 204, Mike Garside 177, Martin Harrington 359, Alan Symmonds 520, Lynda Wearn 457. All except Mike Garside elected.

There was no election in Hotspur ward with the following elected: Peter Broom, Rosie Bush, Karen Hedley, Andy Hunt, Martin Swinbank and Geoff Watson.

In Amble, an election was held in Central ward with David Bewley and Michael Joyce elected. Amble East was uncontested with Ciara Dawson, Ian Parks and Jenny Richards returned. Amble West was also uncontested with Luke McTaggart and Ivor Rackham returned.

In Callaly, David Bateson and Toni Marsden were elected.

In East Chevington, Karen Cawte and Thelma Morse were elected.

Elected in Embleton were Raymond Carss, Andrew Chillingsworth, David Cooper, Monica Cornall, Karen Greenhoff, Terry Howells, Ray Imeson, Richard Manners, James Robertson and John Young.

In Hepple, Jenny Bates, Carole Bell, Chris France, Lucy Riddell and Ian Wilson were elected.

In Thropton, Raymond Aplin, Sarah Bertram, Chris Foggon, Maggi Frazer-Kelly and Jeff Sutton were elected.

Elected in Whittingham were Karen Armstrong, Neil Blackshaw, Jamie Bolton, Paul Bradley, Jonathan Clark, Elidh Gardener and James Renner.

In Widdrington Station and Stobswood, Trudy Jerdan was elected.

Uncontested parishes included Acklington, Alnmouth, Bamburgh, Beadnell, Belford, Chatton, Craster, Eglingham, Ellingham, Felton, Ford, Glanton, Harbottle, Lesbury, Longframlington, Longhorsley, Longhoughton, Lowick, Milfield, Newton by the Sea, Newton on the Moor and Swarland, North Sunderland, Rothbury, Shilbottle, Warkworth and Wooler.

Full details at https://www.northumberland.gov.uk/elections.aspx