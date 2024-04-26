Number of carer's allowance claims show thousands of unpaid carers in Northumberland
Millions provide unpaid care to loved ones across the country, with those providing care for more than 35 hours and earning less than £151 a week eligible for carer's allowance.
Department for Work and Pensions figures show there were 5,658 people receiving the benefit in Northumberland as of last summer.
A further 2,748 people were judged to be eligible but were not claiming it, potentially due to receiving other benefits which disqualify them from it or receiving a top-up to other benefits instead.
Unpaid care is predominantly carried out by women. 69% of recipients of carer's allowance in Northumberland were female.
The charity Carer's UK is calling for "wide ranging" reform of the benefit, and wants to see a new, non-means tested payment for carers of state pension age.
A DWP spokesperson said carers “play a vital role” and that the benefit increased to £81.90 this month, with additional support available for low income households.
