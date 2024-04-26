Number of carer's allowance claims show thousands of unpaid carers in Northumberland

Thousands of unpaid carers are receiving benefits in Northumberland.
By Will Grimond
Published 26th Apr 2024, 17:30 BST
Millions provide unpaid care to loved ones across the country, with those providing care for more than 35 hours and earning less than £151 a week eligible for carer's allowance.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show there were 5,658 people receiving the benefit in Northumberland as of last summer.

A further 2,748 people were judged to be eligible but were not claiming it, potentially due to receiving other benefits which disqualify them from it or receiving a top-up to other benefits instead.

Across England, nearly 1m people were claiming the carer's allowance with a further 400,000 deemed eligible by the DWP. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)Across England, nearly 1m people were claiming the carer's allowance with a further 400,000 deemed eligible by the DWP. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
Unpaid care is predominantly carried out by women. 69% of recipients of carer's allowance in Northumberland were female.

The charity Carer's UK is calling for "wide ranging" reform of the benefit, and wants to see a new, non-means tested payment for carers of state pension age.

A DWP spokesperson said carers “play a vital role” and that the benefit increased to £81.90 this month, with additional support available for low income households.

