The Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner wants to appoint a Newcastle councillor as her deputy.

Susan Dungworth, who was elected in May, is set to name Labour ally Clare Penny-Evans as her second in command.

The PCC, who took up the job when Kim McGuinness became North East mayor, will ask a panel of councillors to sign off on the appointment this week.

If approved, Cllr Penny-Evans will be the Northumbria force area’s first deputy PCC for 10 years.

Commissioner Susan Dungworth (left) and Cllr Clare Penny-Evans.

Former chief superintendent Mark Dennett held the role from 2012 to 2014 during Vera Baird’s first term in the office but was not replaced after his retirement, and Ms McGuinness never appointed a deputy during her five years in the role.

A report to the Northumbria Police and Crime Panel says that the exact role and responsibilities of the deputy, which comes with a £65,000 pro-rata annual salary, are yet to be finalised and will only be so after a confirmation hearing next Tuesday and the development of Mrs Dungworth’s new police and crime plan.

PCCs are not required to name a deputy, though a Home Office review undertaken during Boris Johnson’s government had recommended that it be mandated to “to ensure continuity in unforeseen circumstances”, and their appointment does not require an election be held.

Cllr Penny-Evans has sat on Newcastle City Council since 2017 and came close to succeeding Nick Forbes as council leader when he left two years ago, but was narrowly beaten by Nick Kemp.

During Cllr Forbes’ administration, the Labour councillor chaired the Safe Newcastle community safety group in her capacity as the local authority’s cabinet member for communities.

Mrs Dungworth’s report ahead of next week’s panel hearing says that Cllr Penny-Evans “has a long-established career with over thirty years’ experience of working in the voluntary sector” and a “proven track record of effective engagement with communities.”

Cllr Penny-Evans is expected to work three days a week in the role.

Former Northumberland Labour leader Mrs Dungworth said the role could “bring welcome expertise and allow further delivery of priorities within the police and crime plan,” adding that it was “widespread practice among the majority of PCCs up and down the country.”

The PCC’s office confirmed that the choice of Cllr Penny-Evans “follows nationally set guidance whereby the decision of who to appoint falls solely with the PCC,” rather than a wider recruitment process being held, though the panel can make a recommendation as to whether a candidate should be appointed.

Mrs Dungworth added: “I have known Clare for many years and have always been impressed by her community focus and partnership working.

"I believe she will have valuable input as I consult with residents and professionals on developing a new Police and Crime Plan and will provide key support to ensure we effectively deliver work to tackle the key priorities set by local people.

“Her wealth of experience in several senior positions including cabinet member for communities and chairing the Safe Newcastle Community Safety Partnership lend perfectly to the role and I look forward to having Clare work alongside me to deliver safer streets and stronger communities for the people of Tyne and Wear and Northumberland.”