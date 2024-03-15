Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A debate took place at Westminster Hall on March 12 to discuss the changes made to the 1950s women state pension age and received strong cross-party support for an early resolution to the issue.

Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) was founded in 2015 by women who campaigned against the way the state pension age for men and women was equalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WASPI Northumberland co-ordinator, Jane Cowley, said: “The debate was incredibly well attended with MPs from all the different parties there and speaking out very strongly.

Members of the Berwick WASPI group.

"This has been going on now since 2016 so it’s just a long-running fight, similar in many ways to some of the other scandals facing the government.”

The debate saw many MPs urging the government to act much quicker to face the issue head-on and to come up with a scheme to compensate women as soon as they can.

Jane has worked with others across the Berwick-upon-Tweed parliamentary area to raise awareness of the issue and she said there are 6,620 women affected in this constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021 the Ombudsman clearly found in an investigation that there had been maladministration from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) who failed to communicate changes to the State Pension age. This saw millions of 1950s-born women affected by a lack of notice in the rise from 60 to 65 (and later 66), plunging tens of thousands into poverty.

However, after WASPI claimed the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) ‘failed to follow due process’ in regard to its investigation in 2023, a new report is being drafted and is awaited by WASPI groups.

Jane continued: “The issue for us is that one Waspi woman dies every 13 minutes while we wait for the report to come out. So it is really a matter that needs to be settled with some urgency.”

The State Pension Inequality for Women All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) has said that the compensation should be paid at the highest level that ombudsman can recommend, which is £10 ,000 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad