Northumberland set to benefit from £17m fund to protect rural and coastal areas

Rural and coastal communities in the North East are set for a £17 million cash injection.

Political leaders are poised to sign off on the launch of a task force aimed at protecting the region’s beautiful landscapes from the threat of climate change and helping rural businesses, including the food and farming industry.

It is hoped that the funding due to be agreed by the North East Combined Authority (NECA) in Morpeth next Tuesday can help generate at least £25 million of further investment over the next five years.

The initial package will include money to support nature recovery programmes across Northumberland, County Durham, and Tyne and Wear.

Budle Bay, near Bamburgh. Picture: Jane Coltman

There are also plans to create a rural business advice service and a series of interventions to support local food production, improve communities’ climate resilience, and promote greater public access to nature.

A NECA report says that rural and coastal areas contribute more than £12 billion to the North East economy, but warns that they “don’t reach their full potential” due to poor access to transport links, jobs, digital connectivity, and affordable housing.

It adds that coastal populations suffer some of the highest rates of premature, preventable deaths – including cancer mortality among under-75s being 23 per cent higher than the national average.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “When I was elected mayor I promised to represent and invest in all places across our great North East. We are making good on that promise, using our devolved powers and investment fund to back our rural villages, market towns and coastal communities.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson.

“I live in a rural town and know first hand the North East’s beauty makes our region one of the best places in the world to live, work and visit. However, that beauty must be nurtured and protected, now and for future generations.

“From Berwick to Barnard Castle, we will ensure no place in the North East is overlooked and left behind, and that we create opportunity for all areas across our region.”

The NECA report admits that local funding will not be enough to replace the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which is due to end next March, and says the new task force will seek to identify other investment sources to deliver its regeneration vision.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson added: “This investment plan, the first developed by a combined authority, sets out a fresh approach to investing in our unique natural environmental, economic and cultural assets.

“There are strong interdependencies between the North East’s rural and coastal areas and neighbouring urban population and business centres.

“This ambitious plan recognises this and many of our ambitions will benefit the entire region, including accelerating the transition to net zero through investment in natural assets, supporting local nature recovery, building resilience to climate change impacts, and improving people’s health and wellbeing.”

The investment plan will be launched by the Environmental Stewardship, Coast, and Rural Taskforce in December, and set out priorities for the North East’s rural and coastal communities.