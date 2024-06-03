Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a general election taking place on July 4, residents in Northumberland are being reminded by the county council of some important dates for their diary – and what they need to do ahead of the polls.

If you have never registered to vote, have recently moved, or changed your name, you can register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

The deadline to register to vote is June 18.

If you are already registered to vote, you do not need to re-register. If you are planning to vote in person, you need to take photo ID with you to the polling station.

You can find out which forms of photo ID you can use to vote at www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID

If you do not have an accepted form of photo ID, you can apply for a free ‘Voter Authority Certificate’. You can apply online up to 5pm on June 26 via www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate – you need to be registered to vote before you apply.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on June 19. Apply online at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote

Postal votes will be posted out to voters in two stages. The first release will be on June 17 and will include those electors who already have a postal vote in place or applied by May 30.

The last release will be on June 26 and will include applications made after May 30 up until the deadline of June 19.

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on June 26. Apply online and get more information at www.gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote