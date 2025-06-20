The deputy leader of Northumberland County Council’s Reform UK group has attacked a local RNLI station for flying the Progressive Pride Flag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media post, Coun Natalie Rolls accused the charity of ‘alienating’ the public by flying the flag at the Blyth lifeboat station, which shows support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Wensleydale ward councillor received a considerable backlash from the public following the post on Facebook, while other local councillors have criticised her comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RNLI has said it is an apolitical organisation and decisions on what flags to fly are made at a local level.

The Progressive Pride flag at Blyth Lifeboat Station. Photo: NCJ Media/Craig Connor.

Coun Rolls claimed: “THE RNLI HAS FALLEN TO GENDER IDEOLOGY. I’ve just received a reply from the RNLI after raising concerns about their decision to fly the Progress Pride flag at some lifeboat stations.

“They claim it’s ‘not political’ and is simply about ‘inclusion.’ But let’s be honest: that flag now represents a dangerous and divisive ideology — one that pushes the idea that children can be “born in the wrong body”, that biology is bigotry, and that women’s rights are up for debate.

“I told them plainly: this is not inclusion — it’s a war on freedom of speech, a war on women’s rights, and a war on reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The RNLI claims to rely on volunteers and public trust — yet they are choosing to alienate the silent majority by embracing fringe political ideology.

“They are not being neutral. They are signalling allegiance to a movement that demands compliance, not compassion.”

Responding to the comments, a spokeswoman for the RNLI said: “RNLI sites do not fly the Progress Pride flag to show a political stance, but local stations may choose to fly this flag to simply show that everyone is welcome, either as volunteers or visitors.

“The decision of whether to fly any flag other than the RNLI flag, as well as how long to fly a flag, is made at the station level at the discretion of the local station management team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone at the RNLI – which is an independent, apolitical charity – remains focused on our core purpose of saving lives at sea.”

Northumberland Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson said: “I am deeply appalled by the recent social media posts made by Reform UK’s deputy leader in Northumberland. These remarks are not only misguided—they are harmful.

“Let’s be absolutely clear: the Pride flag is a symbol of inclusion, unity, and support for members of our community who too often face discrimination and fear. To frame it as anything else is not only a misrepresentation, but a deliberate attempt to sow division.

“Northumberland is, and must continue to be, a place of inclusivity. We want every resident to live free from fear, and to know they are valued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I urge the councillor responsible to do the right thing: remove the post, issue a formal apology, and make it clear to her constituents that they are all welcome and respected members of their communities.

“Let’s return our focus to the real work of local government—delivering for residents, not dividing them.”

Asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service to clarify her comments, Coun Rolls issued the following statement: “I want to make it clear that I fully support the rights of all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation, to live freely, safely, and without discrimination. I respect the LGB community and support equal rights under the law for everyone.

“My concerns are not with individuals, but with certain policy directions relating to gender identity that I believe require more open and evidence-based debate. In particular, I am concerned about how some of these ideas are being introduced into schools and public institutions, often without adequate consultation or clarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Safeguarding children, maintaining single-sex spaces where appropriate, and ensuring policies are based on biological reality are all important principles. These concerns should not be seen as discriminatory, they reflect a need for balance, fairness, and informed decision-making in areas that affect everyone.

“When it comes to children and young people, we must proceed with great care. Gender dysphoria is a recognised condition, and those experiencing it deserve compassion and support.

“But we must also be cautious about medical interventions, especially those involving minors, and ensure that any decisions are guided by robust evidence and long-term consideration.

“We should be able to discuss these matters respectfully and lawfully, without fear of being labelled unfairly. Holding different views on policy does not equate to hate.

“My intention is simply to support open dialogue, protect children and women’s rights, and ensure public policy reflects common sense and scientific understanding.”