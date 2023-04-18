Northumberland ranked third highest in England for potholes, new figures reveal

The most northerly county in England had 51,703 potholes in 2021/22, according to data obtained by the Liberal Democrats through freedom of information (FOI) requests.

The data, obtained from 81 councils, puts Northumberland third in the pothole rankings behind Derbyshire (90,596) and Lancashire (67,439).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also reveal that Northumberland had 47,455 potholes in 2020/21 and 54,455 in 2019/20, 63,779 in 2018/19 and 58,240 in 2017/18.

Potholes near North Middleton, Wooler.