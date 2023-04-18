News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland ranked third highest in England for potholes, new figures reveal

New figures reveal that Northumberland has among the highest number of potholes in the country.

By Ian Smith
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 17:16 BST

The most northerly county in England had 51,703 potholes in 2021/22, according to data obtained by the Liberal Democrats through freedom of information (FOI) requests.

The data, obtained from 81 councils, puts Northumberland third in the pothole rankings behind Derbyshire (90,596) and Lancashire (67,439).

The figures also reveal that Northumberland had 47,455 potholes in 2020/21 and 54,455 in 2019/20, 63,779 in 2018/19 and 58,240 in 2017/18.

Potholes near North Middleton, Wooler.Potholes near North Middleton, Wooler.
Potholes near North Middleton, Wooler.
The Lib Dems have accused the Government of creating a 'pothole postcode lottery' by cutting local authorities' highways maintenance budgets.

