Northumberland politicians express dismay at latest setback for A1 dualling hopes

The decision from the Secretary of State for Transport was originally due in January of this year, before it was pushed back twice – first to June, and then to December 5.

However, there was silence from the Department for Transport (DfT) on Monday, while the planning inspectorate confirmed there had been a further delay.

On Tuesday, the DfT confirmed that the new deadline would be September 5, 2023 – a full 20 months after the first deadline. The news has been met with disappointment across the county.

The A1 between Morpeth and Alnwick.

Coun Isabel Hunter, who had previously urged the Government to make a decision and put residents “out of their misery”, said dualling the road would have had huge benefits.

Coun Hunter, who represents Berwick West with Ord and runs a haulage business, said: “It’s disappointing for business and for tourists. It is going to be a benefit for everyone if we can just get this decided.

“It’s very disappointing that it’s been pushed back again. You think ‘are they just going to delay again next time’?”

Coun Georgina Hill, who represents Berwick East, added: “I suspect it’s due to political reasons. They struggled to make the business case 10 years ago so now, post Covid, I suspect the Treasury will say no.”

Northumberland County Council’s Conservative administration has urged the Government to make a decision as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Northumberland Conservatives said: “The A1 is an absolute priority for Northumberland residents, our county council and our MPs. We continue to make the case for this work to proceed as quickly as feasible.

“We do not share any view that further studies are required. Led by Anne-Marie Trevelyan, we have made that case for this investment over a sustained period.

“The studies have been undertaken to support the planning application. That planning application process needs to be closed out quickly so works can progress.”

If approved the scheme would involve dualling eight miles of the A1 to a dual carriageway between Morpeth and Felton, as well as a further five miles between Alnwick and Ellingham.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had promised to push ahead with the scheme during a leadership hustings in the North East this summer, as had Liz Truss.

