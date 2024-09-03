Northumberland MPs warn of "banking deserts" as high street banks shut up shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland MPs have called for action on so called “banking deserts” as more and more towns and villages lose access to high-street branches.

During a debate in the House of Commons brought by Hexham MP Joe Morris, concern was expressed about the significant loss of banks in recent years.

Speaking as Parliament returned following summer recess, Mr Morris said that more than 70% of branches in his constituency had been lost in less than a decade.

Fellow Northumberland MPs Ian Lavery, David Smith and Emma Foody also weighed in on the issue.

MPs Joe Morris, Ian Lavery, Emma Foody and David Smith.

Speaking in parliament, Mr Morris said: “There are banking deserts across the country, with many people shut off from accessing very basic face-to-face services. Northumberland has lost more than half of its bank branches since 2015.

“These bank branch closures do not just mean an inconvenience to my constituents; they present a toxic cocktail that both damages quality of life and holds back the growth of our rural economy.

“The compassion, expert support and guidance that bank branches provide to our constituents cannot be allowed to disappear as an inevitable consequence of having better digital services. Closures let down our young people who want to start businesses but find it hard to do so due to their inability to have face-to-face discussions, as well as our older people who find access to cash hard to come by.

“In some cases, they have to trek across rural Northumberland on public transport to reach their closest branch. I am reminded of a 74-year-old constituent who was forced to travel from Wark to Morpeth on three separate occasions in order to have a face-to-face conversation.”

David Smith is the new Labour MP for North Northumberland. (Photo by National World)

Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery added: “It is not just rural Northumberland that is suffering. We have banking deserts in Bedlington, Blyth, Ashington, Newbiggin and other areas.

“Vulnerable people are suffering greatly where the banks have just up and left without any accountability. We must take immediate action to look after these vulnerable people.”

Cramlington and Killingworth MP Emma Food added: “In my constituency, the impact of bank closures is felt acutely in the Seaton Valley area. People from villages such as Seghill, Seaton Delaval, Seaton Sluice and Hartley have to travel on several buses to find the banking services to which they so desperately need ready access.”

David Smith, who represents the North Northumberland constituency, said: “I draw attention to the correlated issue of Post Offices. In Wooler North Northumberland, where there are no bank branches, the Post Office, which provides the only banking services for that community, is also at risk of closure.

Hexham MP Joe Morris. Photo: Andy Commins/Reach PLC.

“Thankfully, an incredible community response, led by the Glendale Gateway Trust, is fighting to retain it. I will do everything in my power, too.

“Banking hubs more generally, and the Post Office specifically, must be part of the solution to the lack of access to banking services in Northumberland.”

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq said: “I know that this issue affects many of our constituents, and members are absolutely right to champion it.

“Ensuring access to banking and supporting financial inclusion featured very highly in our manifesto, which all Labour Members were elected on. We want to ensure that our constituents manage to access the services that they deserve.”