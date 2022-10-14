Anne-Marie Trevelyan with Ambassador Katherine Tai, US Trade Secretary, in the USA in April 2022 for the US-UK Trade dialogue.

The MP for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency said she is “delighted that British lamb will appear on US plates for the first time in over 20 years”, as the first consignment of British lamb was flown to the States earlier this week.

Industry estimates the US market will be worth £37million in the first five years of trade, opening up access for British farmers to a market of more than 300 million American consumers to enjoy the United Kingdom’s world-renowned lamb products.

The deal – negotiated by Ms Trevelyan when she was International Development Secretary – comes alongside the wider efforts across Government to drive growth and open up new opportunities for the British food and farming sector.

This includes capitalising on new trade freedoms outside the EU through export opportunities, ensuring that premium products are not just enjoyed at home but championed around the world.

Ms Trevelyan said: “I am delighted that British lamb will appear on US plates for the first time in over 20 years. My huge thanks goes to the team who worked so hard with me to help us get this deal over the line.

“This is a huge win for British farmers, opening a market of 300 million consumers to our world-class British lamb.