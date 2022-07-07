Northumberland MP reacts to Boris Johnson resignation

The MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed and International Trade Secretary has praised him for what she believes are some significant achievements made by the Prime Minister during his time in No 10.

But she has also admitted that she held “some candid conversations with the Prime Minister about the future of the nation and his part in it” as growing numbers of Tory MPs publicly called for him to resign.

Mr Johnson intends to remain as Prime Minister until his successor is elected, but he faces resistance from MPs in opposition parties and also his own party.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Conservative MP for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency.

He has already appointed new Cabinet ministers to replace MPs who quit because they felt it was time for him to go.

Ms Trevelyan said: “I have been incredibly proud of the achievements of Boris Johnson during his time as Prime Minister.

“His zeal to level up parts of the UK – including Northumberland – to ensure everyone has access to the same great opportunities and to harness the incredible talent on these islands is one of the reasons I supported him.

“He has had an ability to appeal to voters who had previously not felt heard, delivering Brexit against all the odds, allowing us to take back control of our decision-making as a country.

“He supported the lives and livelihoods of our people across the UK throughout the pandemic – his leadership on vaccines undoubtedly saved many lives and enabled the UK to emerge from lockdown faster than our neighbours.

“His global leadership in support of Ukraine against the barbarism of Putin’s illegal invasion is a credit to our nation and I know the next leader of the party will continue with that support. I thank him for that service.

“This week, I have had cause to hold some candid conversations with the Prime Minister about the future of the nation and his part in it.

“I have always been clear that the decision he took had to be his own and I am pleased he has now set out his path clearly to the nation.

“I have been asked to remain in post as Secretary of State for International Trade, and I am honoured to do so.

“My Government role is international in nature and the stability of the UK’s trading relationships and the ongoing high-level discussions surrounding free trade agreement negotiations must continue to ensure stability in those discussions, in investment and global markets.

“The Conservative party – elected in 2019 with the largest Parliamentary majority since 1987 – will now elect a new leader to continue to implement the policies the nation voted for and that leader will have my full support in delivering for the British people.”

Meanwhile, North East England Chamber of Commerce chief executive John McCabe said the new Prime Minister would need to hit the ground running to address the economic challenges facing the North East and wider UK.