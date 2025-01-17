Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Northumberland MP David Smith has made the case for A1 safety improvements with a Government minister.

He met with Lilian Greenwood, Minister for the Future of Roads and raised the lack of safety improvements over the past decade since a 13-mile dualling scheme was promised by the previous Conservative government and then shelved by the incoming Labour administration.

Funding for the third round of the Road Investment Strategy is likely to be allocated in the Spending Review, which is due later this year. The Spending Review will set out departmental spending.

David said: “I see real potential to fix the problems at some of our worst junctions on the A1 and the third round of the Road Investment Strategy creates and opportunity to do this.

David Smith MP with Lilian Greenwood, Minister for the Future of Roads.

"Many constituents have made it clear that this is their number one issue, and I’m committed to raising this issue again and again in London. The Government is also setting out a new national road safety strategy and the aims of making the A1 safer are completely consistent with this.”

He added: “My engagement with National Highways, and Lilian Greenwood and the Department for Transport has been positive, so I’m hopeful that this Government will champion A1 safety and work with National Highways to deliver practical improvement as part of both RIS3 and the Road Safety Strategy.

“However, we will not repeat the Conservative’s mistakes of over-promising and under-delivering; I will continue to work with all parties to promote sensible, value for money improvements to the A1, unlike the £270 million that never was. I will continue to make the case to the Government on delivering safety improvements on the A1 between Morpeth and Berwick.”

Meanwhile, the deputy leader of Conservative-led Northumberland County Council has pledged to continue the campaign to dual the A1 in the county.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth said: “We did hold a meeting with National Highways. I did express just how severely disappointed we were, and our residents were, about the failure to progress with dualling the A1.

“We’re not considered to be value for money by this Government. That is a crying shame and we will be lobbying to reverse the decision.

“If you look at the development consent given by the Conservative government, it says that the Secretary of State is satisfied that the funding is available from Network North. There was funding available.”

Cllr Wearmouth added: “I did request that everything possible as done to preserve the progress that has been made to date so that, once Labour lose the next election, we can get on with the work at hand. This includes us getting a copy of all the work that has been done so nobody can say it has been lost and we don’t have to start again.

“I have asked what can be done to keep the planning permission open and I have asked for a commitment to work with Northumberland County Council and the Combined Authority to keep land rights and land ownership secure so we can complete the work and protect the route.

“The council’s updated local plan will safeguard the route and make it more straight forward in the future.”