A Northumberland MP has welcomed new farming-related policies and a Government deal with GPs.

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Steve Reed’s announcement included the extension of the Seasonal Worker Visa for five more years, new requirements for government catering contracts to back British produce and a £110 million investment in the Farming Innovation Programme and the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund.

Meanwhile, the Government recently announced a new deal with GPs that it says will slash red tape and cut box ticking targets to free up GPs, and take the first steps towards bringing back the family doctor and ending the 8am scramble for appointments.

Joe Morris, MP for the Hexham constituency, said in relation to Mr Reed’s announcement: “I know that some of the decisions we have made so far have not been popular with the farming community, but I hope this sends a clear message that we do care, we are listening and we want British farming to thrive.

“I have met with farmers from right across our constituency and they have been clear that a profitable future for farming is paramount to them.”

As for the deal with GPs, he said: “From being unable to secure one of the coveted appointments in the early morning rush to thinking your ailment is not urgent enough for a same-day appointment and therefore not seeking treatment, it is clear the current system needs to change.

“I am delighted that this Labour Government is boosting funding for general practice and has struck a new deal with GPs to allow them to spend less time form-filling and more time delivering appointments.”