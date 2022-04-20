Northumberland MP imposes new sanctions on Russia

The new measures announced on April 14 ban the import of certain iron and products as well as the export of oil refining goods, quantum and advanced materials, and luxury goods

Ms Trevelyan, the International Trade Secretary, said: “Our package will continue to signal to Russia and the wider international community that Russian territorial expansionism is unacceptable and will be met with a serious response.

"We will continue to target Russian elites and take measures to deprive Putin’s war machine of the resources it needs.”

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP.

A full list of luxury goods products on the list is available to view here: https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2022/452/schedule/part/2/made.

The Department for International Trade has established a dedicated team to support businesses.