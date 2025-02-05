Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery has called on the Government to support major projects in the North East after development at Heathrow was announced.

The Labour MP said the region had been hit hard under the Conservative Government and questioned how businesses in the region would be supported by Westminster.

His comments came after senior Labour cabinet members backed plans for a third runway at Heathrow last week.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Lavery said: “What steps is the Department for Business and Trade taking to support businesses in the North East? Yesterday (January 29) saw full-throated Government support for projects across the UK, but not so much for the North East.

Ian Lavery MP. Photo: Andy Commins/Reach PLC.

“The region was decimated by 14 years of Tory Government and that cannot be repeated.”

Justin Madders, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Business and Trade, responded: “The Government are investing £1.4billion, with the North East Combined Authority, to deliver our shared objectives of economic growth and business support.

“That includes the development of the local part of the industrial strategy, guiding investment to deliver sustainable economic growth and delivering support to grow all businesses. In 2023-24, there was £420,000-worth of direct support given to the North East Growth Hub, which provides businesses across the area with practical advice and support.”

Mr Lavery continued: “I accept what the Minister says about what has happened, but what will the Government do to ensure that businesses in my Blyth and Ashington constituency can play their part in the cutting-edge technologies of the future and, crucially, see improved investment, which will create much-needed jobs with good wages and terms and conditions?”

Mr Madders replied that it was the Government’s aim to bring “high paid, well-skilled” jobs to all parts of the country, particularly the North East. The minister agreed that these could be in the tech sector, but added it could also be in other areas that would “advantage” the economy.

He added: “The local skills improvement plan for the North East will help, and the excellent facilities at Blyth’s Energy Central Learning Hub are supported by over £6million of Government funding. That is already developing sector skills in a real-world port setting.

“With the reopening of the Northumberland Line, we have reconnected towns in south-east Northumberland with Tyneside, improving links and opportunities across the area.”

Following the exchange in the Commons, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council and Conservative councillor Richard Wearmouth defended the previous Government’s record in the region.

He said: “Northumberland benefited from hundreds of millions of pounds of investment under the last Conservative Government.

“In terms of cutting edge technology, the last Government signed off a full £86m refurbishment of the offshore energy catapult in Blyth keeping the town at the centre of the global offshore wind industry. They also help us secure the £10bn Artificial Intelligence Data Centre to be built at Cambois.

“As part of that data centre deal our council secured £110m from the developers to invest in the local economy. We will be outlining more shortly on how those funds will help create up to 5,000 more jobs in our county.

“Despite not always agreeing with Ian, we look forward to engaging with him on what we feel will be works to change our economy significantly for the better.”