Northumberland MP backs solar panel farms but warns they must be ‘farm friendly’

The Labour MP for North Northumberland has given his backing to solar panel farms in parliament, claiming they will lead to lower energy bills.

However, David Smith also conceded that the developments must be “farmer friendly” in order to work.

There have been a flurry of solar panel farm applications in Northumberland over the past 12 months, with concerns on food supply regularly raised.

The Government has set a target of generating 47 megawatts of electricity production from solar by 2030. This amounts to an increase of almost three-fold in capacity over the next five years.

Mr Smith said: “Solar farms must lead to lower bills. I am optimistic that as we ease the influence of foreign dictators off our energy supply and generate more of our own renewable energy, the British people will begin to see the benefit.

“Skilled jobs and lower bills will be the reward for the countries that win the clean energy race, and the best reward for investment in solar and wind power will be lower bills for my constituents in North Northumberland. I want my constituents to be part of the national conversation as we move towards net zero.

“They are keen to see lower emissions, lower bills and local jobs, and that means ensuring that solar farms are local, farmer friendly and effective so that they serve the British people well.

“Solar farms must go hand in glove with farmers. In North Northumberland we have highly productive land that is outstanding for local farmers and for our national food security.

“It is therefore crucial that we use our scarce land for the best possible purpose. However, let us be clear to the Conservative party, which claims to be for farmers and the party of free choice and small businesses: it is for those farmers and landowners to decide whether they want to diversify.”

In April, objectors to a solar farm near Whittonstall claimed the site was “highly productive” farmland and that the development would amount to “wholesale industrialisation”. A decision on the proposals was deferred.

Last year, an application for a solar panel farm on land near Bedlington was approved, with proposals to graze sheep on the site to continue producing food.