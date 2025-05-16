Northumberland MP backs criticism of Keir Starmer’s immigration speech

Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery has backed a campaign group’s criticism of Sir Keir Starmer’s controversial speech on immigration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister announced sweeping changes to the migration system in a bid to lower the number of people entering the country legally. In the year ending June 2024, net migration in the UK was estimated at 728,000.

However, Mr Starmer has come under fire for some of the language used in a speech announcing the policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PM said the UK risked becoming an “island of strangers” and branded rising inward migration a “squalid chapter” – leading to accusations he was echoing claims made by far right figures such as Enoch Powell.

Ian Lavery MP.

Labour MP Ian Lavery took to social media to share his backing of a statement made by campaign group Show Racism the Red Card. The charity said it was “deeply concerned” by Mr Starmer’s language.

The statement read: “Language that dehumanises and scapegoats people seeking safety fosters division and encourages racism in our communities. Migrants and refugees are not a problem to be solved – they are people with hopes and dreams.

“Many have fled unimaginable horrors. They deserve dignity and compassion, not hostility and blame. We reject rhetoric that divides us and stand for a society where everyone – no matter where they come from – is treated with fairness and respect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lavery wrote: "Fully support this statement released last night by Show Racism The Red Card. Well done for speaking up.”

Keir Starmer. Credit Donna Clifford / Hull Live.

The former miner, who is on the left of the Labour Party, has become an increasingly vocal critic of Mr Starmer’s leadership in recent weeks. It comes after Reform UK performed strongly in his constituency during the recent local elections.

In March, Mr Lavery called the Government’s planned welfare cuts “a step in the wrong direction” and vowed to vote against the plans in Parliament. Earlier this month, he was one of 42 Labour MPs signing a letter calling on the Prime Minister to reconsider the cuts.

He also argued that the party needed to “urgently change direction” in order to avoid being “consigned to the dustbin of history” following a bruising night nationwide for the party at the local elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Starmer has argued that the new system will be fairer and will help British workers.

He said: “For years we have had a system that encourages businesses to bring in lower paid workers, rather than invest in our young people. That is the Britain this broken system has created.

“Every area of the immigration system, including work, family and study, will be tightened up so we have more control. Enforcement will be tougher than ever and migration numbers will fall.

“We will create a system that is controlled, selective and fair. One that recognises those who genuinely contribute to Britain’s growth and society, while restoring common sense and control to our borders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a clean break from the past and will ensure settlement in this country is a privilege that must be earned, not a right. And when people come to our country, they should also commit to integration and to learning our language.

“Lower net migration, higher skills and backing British workers – that is what this White Paper will deliver.”