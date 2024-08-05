Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Frustrations have been expressed at fresh delays to the Northumberland Line railway project, as well as hopes there will be no further setbacks.

Northumberland County Council has confirmed that the passenger route between Ashington and Newcastle would not open this summer as anticipated, with passengers now having to wait until December.

The cost of the scheme has spiralled, due to inflation and delays, to a cost of nearly £300m, which is £130m over budget.

Northumberland Labour leader, Cllr Scott Dickinson, said: “From our point of view, we are disappointed. The project has had a number of issues and has been delayed more than once now.

The Northumberland Line will now not be opening until December. (Photo by Northern)

“The fact it is £130m over the original estimate is also concerning. It is rather high, even considering inflation.

“Ultimately, we hope it continues to stay on track until December and opens in good time, because there is no doubting the economic and social mobility benefits.”

South East Northumberland Rail User Group, which campaigns for better rail services also expressed disappointment.

Chairman Dennis Fancett, who has campaigned for the Northumberland Line since 2005, said: “Whilst we are of course disappointed at the length of delay, hoping it would only have been for a month or so with a late October opening, we take heart from the fact a number of key milestones have been or are being achieved this week.

“We do, however, query the project management process, as it must have been realised long before today that a September opening could not be achieved.

“The key thing now is to focus on the reopening. The Northumberland Line will have a transformational effect on south east Northumberland, creating access to jobs, training, and leisure.

"Whilst we will be waiting a few more months, I am very much looking forward to travelling on the first passenger train when it does finally run and to celebrating the success of our 19-year campaign.”

Officials have blamed the cost increases on ground remediation works, inflation, and rising steel prices after shortages caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Conservative leader of the county council, Cllr Glen Sanderson, refused to speak negatively of the latest delay.

He said: “Last December I said I thought the line would open in the late autumn or in the winter, so as far as I can see it is not late. In terms of the cost, the county council have had nothing to do with the running of the scheme.

“I have nothing negative to say at all. This is of of our control.

“The line has been closed for more than 60 years and people have been talking about it all that time, and we have got it done.

"This is going to be something that is there for hundreds of years and provide transport for hundreds of thousands of people.

“It was always going to be a gigantic scheme to take on. Nobody had any idea about the issues we would face, above all the weather last year, which brought so many problems.

"That is really what is responsible. You can only blame God for the weather, so I am not blaming anyone.”

Stations at Ashington, Newsham, and Seaton Delaval were due to open this year, while those at Bedlington, Bebside, and Northumberland Park were already delayed into 2025.