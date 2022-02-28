Northumberland Labour slams Putin as out of touch and dangerous leader

A military cargo truck in central Kyiv at the start of the invasion.

Leader Scott Dickinson said: “We’re seeing the actions of a man who is out of touch with the world, and there is strong evidence that Russian people themselves are not in favour of this invasion.

“We’ve seen many people protesting this weekend. We have to remember that, in the UK, we have the right to peaceful protest. In a democracy, this is a vital right which was so nearly taken away by this government.”

The statement comes after Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery and 10 other Labour MPs signed a Stop The War Coalition document which criticised NATO for it’s “eastward expansion.”

However, after being warned they faced losing the whip, all 11 MPs withdrew their names. Mr Lavery has since clarified his position, insisting his solidarity with the Ukraine “goes back decades” and he is vehemently opposed to Putin’s actions.

Cllr Dickinson added: “Northumberland Labour supports the harshest sanctions on Russia and humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine, many of whom who have been forced to leave their homes.

“Our thoughts go out to the people living in the county who have friends and family in the Ukraine. As the situation develops, we will be looking at ways to support people here and in the Ukraine.