Northumberland Labour pledge to introduce auto-enrolment for pupils eligible for free school meals

By James Robinson
Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:59 BST
Northumberland Labour say they will automatically enroll eligibile children for free school meals if they win the upcoming local election.

The party say the policy would benefit children and families by reducing the number who miss out and alleviating the burden on parents to apply.

Council figures from September 2024 stated that there were 10,573 children in Northumberland registered for free school meals.

The county council launched a similar pilot scheme this year after data identified 1,100 children and young people not claiming free school meals despite being eligible. Targeted letters were sent to those households, with an option to refuse in a set timescale before the council processed applications.

Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland County Council Labour Group (Druridge Bay).Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland County Council Labour Group (Druridge Bay).
Of the 1,100 households, just seven objected while 815 applications were successful. The process was described as “resource intensive” in a council report, but was worth £374,900 to families and £1.077 million to schools.

The policy is expected to be repeated this summer by officers with “additional resources”.

Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson said: “Here in Northumberland, we want every child to be auto enrolled, which removes the administrative burden for parents, eliminates the stigma, and ensures that all children receive the support they need and are entitled to. We all know that children thrive with the right meals.”

Under the Education Act 1996, maintained schools and academies in England must provide a free school meal to disadvantaged pupils aged 5-16. FSM entitlement is income-related, requiring families to earn less than £14,000 per year on Universal Credit or £16,190 per year on Child Tax or Working Tax credit.

