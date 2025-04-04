Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Labour say they will automatically enroll eligibile children for free school meals if they win the upcoming local election.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party say the policy would benefit children and families by reducing the number who miss out and alleviating the burden on parents to apply.

Council figures from September 2024 stated that there were 10,573 children in Northumberland registered for free school meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council launched a similar pilot scheme this year after data identified 1,100 children and young people not claiming free school meals despite being eligible. Targeted letters were sent to those households, with an option to refuse in a set timescale before the council processed applications.

Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland County Council Labour Group (Druridge Bay).

Of the 1,100 households, just seven objected while 815 applications were successful. The process was described as “resource intensive” in a council report, but was worth £374,900 to families and £1.077 million to schools.

The policy is expected to be repeated this summer by officers with “additional resources”.

Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson said: “Here in Northumberland, we want every child to be auto enrolled, which removes the administrative burden for parents, eliminates the stigma, and ensures that all children receive the support they need and are entitled to. We all know that children thrive with the right meals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the Education Act 1996, maintained schools and academies in England must provide a free school meal to disadvantaged pupils aged 5-16. FSM entitlement is income-related, requiring families to earn less than £14,000 per year on Universal Credit or £16,190 per year on Child Tax or Working Tax credit.