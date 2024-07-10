Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The leader of Northumberland Labour has backed his party to convert its general election surge into success at next year’s local elections.

Northumberland will head to the polls again next year to decide the makeup of the next Northumberland County Council cabinet, and parties are already shifting their focus following last week’s general election.

Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland Labour, described the night as “historic” for the party and said a “clear message” had been sent to his Conservative colleagues.

He said: “We have four new fantastic MPs who I am delighted to have worked with and supported during the campaign. I know them all well and we have met the Northumbrian electorate in their thousands, listening to issues and introducing change.

Scott Dickinson is the leader of Northumberland Labour. (Photo by Jane Coltman)

“We will deliver change at county hall next year, free the council of poor political reputation, and make it a steadfast partner of the new mayor and all our new MPs to deliver for local people as a combined force.”

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said the party was focused on a long term approach and that her new colleagues in Westminster could help her to deliver on her priorities for the region, following her election in May.

She said: “Nobody is hanging about, we are getting on and we are delivering. I have already said that I will bring the buses back under public control, I know a Labour government will help me to do that quicker.

“We need to be tackling some of the big issues that people are experiencing.