Northumberland Labour leader calls for mandatory DBS checks for all county councillors
Scott Dickinson MBE is calling for councillors to undergo compulsory Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks and for a register of these checks to be made public.
The Druridge Bay councillor believes this is important due to the councils work with vulnerable people, schools, and the decisions they make over children’s services.
Cllr Scott brought the issue forward during the last council term, which resulted in DBS checks becoming expected but optional which he says doesn’t go far enough, and his new petition got over 200 signatures in just over two hours.
He explained: “The response from the public speaks volumes and shows how strongly people feel once they realise not all councillors are subject to these basic safeguarding checks.
“I’ve also called for the council to publish a register of those who have completed a check. That way, residents particularly those in vulnerable situations, can know which of their elected representatives have been properly vetted. It’s about building trust and transparency.”
Scott explained that he has always completed DBS checks during his almost 15 years in council due to his work carried out with charities, the NHS and schools, and that this should be the same for all councillors.
He hopes for Northumberland to lead the way on this change, but that eventually a national legal shift will come into place.
He added: “It simply cannot be right that people in powerful public roles, regularly engaging with vulnerable individuals, are not required to undergo any form of background check.”
Northumberland County Council has been approached for comment.
