Northumberland Gazette readers call for a ban on selling fireworks to the general public

Readers have had their say on fireworks.

As Bonfire Night, Tuesday, November 5, is just around the corner, readers have been sharing their views on the dangers of fireworks.

In a recent online poll we asked you: “Would you support a ban on selling to fireworks to the general public?”

Around 1,200 readers voted and 75% claimed that they should be banned as they are dangerous while 25% disagreed.

Readers had plenty to say about the issue.

Margaret Evans said: “I really enjoy seeing fireworks, but animals are petrified. It’s heart rending to see a pet reduced to a shaking, terrified, and frantic creature, The main problem is that fireworks are on sale long before and after the 5th Nov. and some irresponsible shopkeepers sell them to children/youths, who set them off randomly in the streets. This also means that if you leave a pet alone in the house in the next few weeks and fireworks go off while you are out, the pet is unable to be reassured and comforted. This can lead to them clawing doors, walls, furniture etc in their terror, trying to escape the noise.

Mo Knowles said: Yes. Over priced, unnecessary and terrifies my poor dog.

Gwen Fahey agreed: “Isn't this a form of cruelty to animals? My dogs that I've had get in a terrible state. Ban i say.”

Kate Livermore said: “Absolutely displays only. Veterans with PTSD really struggle with this. Also who can afford to watch their money go up in smoke these days? I'd rather spend my money on better things!”

Siobhan Jamieson argued: “If used probably I can't see the problem. We have them every year for my mams birthday and for my kids.”

Ross Stuart Wightman added: “I love putting on a display of my own in the garden for my family or friends but people wanting to stop people having their own displays is just plain sad.”