Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has seen a significant increase in the number of requests for support from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

The fire service has participated in a scheme alongside NEAS since 2017 where it helps to gain entry when people are trapped inside rooms or homes – known as ‘effecting entry’.

In the past 12 months, the service received 258 of these calls – up 93% on the figure from 2018/19.

It comes at a time when the fire service is actually being called to fewer fires than in recent years.

L-R Joe Haustead, Cllr Gordon Stewart, Cllr Colin Horncastle and Graeme Binning with the new aerial ladder platform (ALP) at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: NCJ Media.

NFRS strategic policy risk and performance officer, Deborah Brown, outlined the situation at Wednesday’s meeting of Northumberland County Council’s communities and place scrutiny committee.

She said: “Incidents overall have increased by 9%, but the type of incidents are changed. Fires have reduced by 22% but specialist service calls have increased by 122%.

“These include road traffic collisions and effecting entry and exit. We do have the power to gain access to a property where we need to so partners will contact us to offer support.

“These incidents have been going up year on year. The number of calls from NEAS has increased so we know where that increase is coming from.”

The fire service is ooking at the reason behind the increase in calls but the work has to be carried out ‘manually’ meaning it would “take some time before” before reporting.

She added: “We will start having further conversations with partners to understand what is happening.”

The comments came during a discussion on an annual report on the fire service’s performance over the past 12 months. It comes after a positive inspection report in November that marked a “significant improvement” on the previous report carried out in 2021.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, the council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “You will recall the fantastic report the fire service received from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services. Since then the team at the fire service has not been complacent in its work.”

Liberal Democrat leader Jeff Reid added: “It appears to me that you always do well. In all my years as a councillor, no-one has ever complained about the fire service.

“When you’re needed you turn up and do your job very well. Well done.”