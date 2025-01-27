Northumberland Estates submits planning application in bid to meet Next's requirements at Alnwick retail park
It is seeking to increase the size of Unit 4 at the Willowburn Retail Park back to what was originally approved in a previous application as Units 4 and 5.
Guy Munden of Northumberland Estates, in a letter to Northumberland County Council’s planning department, explains: "Planning permission was granted for the development of a new retail park in Alnwick in July 2018. This was for six retail units.
"Units 1, 2 and 6 have been constructed as M&S, Turnbulls and Starbucks respectively. Units 3, 4 and 5 have been the subject of a subsequent S73 variation to amend the layout of these units from three units to two. Unit 3 is now built and occupied by Mountain Warehouse, and Unit 4 is under construction.
“At the time of starting works there was not an occupier for Unit 4, however this has now changed and Next will occupy this unit. However, Next’s requirements are for a larger store than what is permitted by 22/00558/VARYCO. It is proposed to increase the size of Unit 4 back to what was originally approved under 17/04374/FUL as Units 4 and 5.”
The floor area of Units 3, 4 and 5 as approved in 2018 was 1,497m2 (net retail area). The floor area being proposed to vary Unit 3 (Mountain Warehouse) and Unit 4 (Next) to is 1,407m2 (net retail area).
Mr Munden continues: “There is no material difference in overall floor area between the originally approved Units 3, 4 and 5 and what is now being proposed as Units 3 and 4. The only difference between the previously approved terrace of Units 3, 4 and 5 and what is now being proposed as Units 3 and 4 is the internal division of the units, and minor changes to the external elevations.”
There have been no objections from statutory consultees.
When Next’s arrival was formally announced in December, Northumberland Estates said its aim was to hand over the store for fit-out by summer 2025.
