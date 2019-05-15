Northumberland CVA wins commission to support voluntary sector

Northumberland CVA has been successful in securing the Northumberland County Council commission to deliver support services to the voluntary and community sector in 2019-2021 across the county.

That means the team can continue to help groups to find funding for their activities and improve their governance, and their interactive online Volunteer Connect database is still available to help groups advertise their volunteer opportunities.

Development Officer, Marc Johnson said “We are more than pleased to be able to continue delivering the vital support work we have developed over the past five years in Northumberland, although the reduction in the annual grant by over 25% of the previous commission means that we are now a team of three instead of five – and that means we’ll be working a little differently.”

Through this new commission Northumberland CVA will also be taking advantage of any opportunities that might arise for the voluntary sector from the advent of the North of Tyne Combined Authority and will work to develop better cross-sector partnership working with the public and private sectors both within and beyond Northumberland county boundaries.

Continued support for the Northumberland Voluntary and Community Sector (VCS) Assembly is also included in the commission to help the sector have a strong voice to influence policy decisions that affect its members and the communities they represent.

To find out more, visit: www.northumberlandcva.org.uk. Or contact the team by email to enquire@northumberlandcva.org.uk, or by calling 01670 858688.