Declarations of interests are public documents which include any land the councillor holds within the county, including the address of any property they occupy as residents.

However, the issue of members’ safety has become paramount in recent years following attacks on elected officials in other parts of the country. As such, the council has suggested that a dispensation could be applied allowing members to hide their addresses.

Coun Trevor Cessford, who represents Hexham Central with Acomb, said he knew of one local councillor who had received an unwelcome visitor to their home as a result of having their address online.

Northumberland county councillors are to discuss whether to hide their addresses from the public.

He said: “I’m aware of a local councillor who was visited by somebody known to the people in this chamber. That is certainly not appropriate. It should be an individual thing, it should be a personal choice.”

Labour’s Lynne Grimshaw added: “It is a touchy subject. Councillors across the country have been challenged and have had horrible things happen.

“Hopefully that will never happen in Northumberland. It’s a funny situation, we have to look at the current situation that we live in. We’re in a very unhealthy state of affairs for whatever reason.

“It needs to be addressed.”