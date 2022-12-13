Northumberland County Council writes off more than £1m debt, and is owed more than £5m in care payments
There has been a rise in the number of Northumberland residents who say they cannot afford their care due to the cost of living crisis.
By James Robinson
4 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated
13th Dec 2022, 2:29pm
A report presented to councillors on the council’s corporate services overview and scrutiny committee highlighted that its adult social care team had also seen several customers making “partial payments” because “that is all they can afford.”
The report revealed that there were more than 3,963 invoices outstanding, at a value of more than £5.3 million.