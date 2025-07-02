Northumberland County Council has won two awards for its dedication to upgrading the energy efficiency of homes across the county.

The council has won the Regional Council/Local Authority Body of the Year and the Regional Vulnerable Customer Support Organisation of the Year categories.

They were also highly commended in the Regional Large-Scale Project of the year category in the North East Energy Efficiency Awards 2025.

These awards recognise the strides the council’s Warmer Homes team has made in delivering energy efficiency improvements to a total of 329 homes through government-funded schemes, with other council departments helping install measures in 40 schools and commercial buildings

The councils' model of delivery through an in-house team has seen the installation of 264 insulation upgrades, 250 solar PV, 113 air source heat pumps, 18 heating control upgrades, and 17 low-energy lighting upgrades through the Home Upgrade Scheme.

Through the Safe and Resilient Communities team, the council has provided energy vouchers to 1,390 households through the Household Support Fund. They have also been offering support to residents by giving advice to 901 homes.

Cllr John Riddle, Cabinet Member for Environment and Rural at Northumberland County Council, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and a true testament to our Warmer Homes and Safe and Resilient Communities.”

In addition to council-led schemes work is ongoing collaboratively at a regional level through the Home Energy Advice North East service administered by the Energy Saving Trust and in-person home visits carried out by Community Action Northumberland.

Cllr Riddle continued: “Better energy provision not only helps people save money on bills, but improved ventilation and modern heating provision can help improve people’s overall health and help us become a more sustainable county as a whole.”

The council is also in the process of upgrading 186 electric smart meters in commercial properties and is well underway in decarbonising its own social housing stock.

Projects have been funded through the government’s Home Upgrade Grant, Foundations Independent Living Trust, Household Support Fund and the ECO Flex fund.

Regional projects have been funded through the North of Tyne Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Local Energy Advice Demonstrator project.