Coun Glen Sanderson made the comments at Wednesday’s meeting of the council’s staff and appointments committee, as a range of appointments were made to some of the council’s high-up officer positions.

Following a restructure of the council’s senior management team agreed in April, there was a need to fill the roles of several chief and deputy chief officers.

A total of 28 roles needed to be filled, with successful candidates idenfitied in 20 of those positions. These candidates are filled by a so-called “slot in” process, where existing members of staff who have a similar or the same role take up the new job.

Northumberland County Council Leader Glen Sanderson.

A further eight are being advertised both externally and internally to “ensure a competitive process is conducted and the best fit is secured”.

It is anticipated that the recruitment process will be completed by the end of June, with the further appointments expected in July.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Sanderson told his colleagues: “We’re very close, if not there yet, to that saving I promised.”

Coun Sanderson was referring to a pledge made in April last year, when it was revealed that 20 council employees were receiving more than £100,000 a year in total remuneration. At the time, Coun Sanderson explained that the figure was artificially high due to the council paying a number of interim officers in important positions.

He said “The savings will be made by employing full-time staff, mainly senior staff, instead of consultants and interims.”

At the committee, Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson asked for clarity on the proposed pay bands for the new roles. Senior HR manager Sarah Farrell laid out the figures for the meeting:

Band 14 – £71,511 – £82,100

Band 15 – £85,293 – £93,553

Band 16 – £96,416 – £105,006

Band 17 – £115,325 – £139,366